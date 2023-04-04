Gulzar Ahmed becomes chairman of Standard Bank’s executive committee

Gulzar Ahmed, director and former vice chairman of Standard Bank Limited and the owner of Apon Jewelers, has been elected as the chairman of the bank's executive committee in it's 373rd board meeting held on 30 March.

A renowned businessman of the country, Gulzar was born in a Muslim family in Golapganj, Sylhet. After completing his studies, he joined his family business - Apon Jewellers, reads a press release.

Gulzar Ahmed has climbed to the top of success through integrity, devotion and professionalism in his illustrious business career of 37 years. He is the chairman of Unique Gold Private Limited, senior vice-president & chairman of the Bank & Financial Standing Committee of Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS).

He is the first vice-president of Bangladesh Jewellery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BJMEA), general member of FBCCI, vice-president of Baitul Mokarram National Mosque Musalli Committee, member of Baitul Mokarram Market Businessmen Group and chief advisor of Gulshan DNCC Market Committee.

Previously Gulzar Ahmed served as president of Baitul Mokarram Businessmen Group and Bangladesh Jewellery Manufacturers & Exporter Association. He is actively associated with many socio-cultural organisations.

