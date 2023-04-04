Gulzar Ahmed becomes chairman of Standard Bank’s executive committee

Corporates

Press Release
04 April, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2023, 05:00 pm

Related News

Gulzar Ahmed becomes chairman of Standard Bank’s executive committee

Press Release
04 April, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2023, 05:00 pm
Gulzar Ahmed becomes chairman of Standard Bank’s executive committee

Gulzar Ahmed, director and former vice chairman of Standard Bank Limited and the owner of Apon Jewelers, has been elected as the chairman of the bank's executive committee in it's 373rd board meeting held on 30 March.

A renowned businessman of the country, Gulzar was born in a Muslim family in Golapganj, Sylhet. After completing his studies, he joined his family business - Apon Jewellers, reads a press release. 

Gulzar Ahmed has climbed to the top of success through integrity, devotion and professionalism in his illustrious business career of 37 years. He is the chairman of Unique Gold Private Limited, senior vice-president & chairman of the Bank & Financial Standing Committee of Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS). 

He is the first vice-president of Bangladesh Jewellery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BJMEA), general member of FBCCI, vice-president of Baitul Mokarram National Mosque Musalli Committee, member of Baitul Mokarram Market Businessmen Group and chief advisor of Gulshan DNCC Market Committee. 

Previously Gulzar Ahmed served as president of Baitul Mokarram Businessmen Group and Bangladesh Jewellery Manufacturers & Exporter Association. He is actively associated with many socio-cultural organisations.
 

Standard Bank Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: ISPR

Bangabazar: From a humble beginning to a daring existence

3h | Panorama
Arsalan Zaman. Sketch: TBS

Breaking the cycle of child labour: Empowering vulnerable children through education and skills training

7h | Thoughts
Dr Khandakar Qudrat-I Elahi/ Economist. Illustration: TBS

Balancing the President's and the Prime Minister's executive responsibilities

8h | Thoughts
An illustration of the Hammam Khana. Illustration: Augustin Anjan

Restoring the Lalbagh Hammam: Seeing it as it was

9h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Netflix is really buying Zack Snyder trilogy?

Netflix is really buying Zack Snyder trilogy?

12m | TBS Entertainment
Wagner raises flag in Bakhmut

Wagner raises flag in Bakhmut

4h | TBS World
Epson Eco-Tank M-3170 All-in-One Printer

Epson Eco-Tank M-3170 All-in-One Printer

4h | Tech Talk
Why do great leaders don’t care about being liked?

Why do great leaders don’t care about being liked?

7h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

4
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

5
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

6
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka