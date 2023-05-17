Gulshan Society, Mount Elizabeth Hospitals Singapore sign MoU for member benefits

Gulshan Society and Mount Elizabeth Hospitals Singapore have recently signed an MOU, creating a partnership that brings exclusive benefits to Gulshan Society members.

The agreement, signed on Tuesday (16 May) at the Gulshan Society Office, in Dhaka, allows members to enjoy attractive discounts on hospital charges and airfare to Singapore, reads a press release.

This collaboration aims to provide affordable healthcare and travel options, enhancing access to quality medical services for Gulshan Society members.