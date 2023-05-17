Gulshan Society, Mount Elizabeth Hospitals Singapore sign MoU for member benefits

Corporates

Press Release
17 May, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2023, 03:23 pm

Related News

Gulshan Society, Mount Elizabeth Hospitals Singapore sign MoU for member benefits

Press Release
17 May, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2023, 03:23 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Gulshan Society and Mount Elizabeth Hospitals Singapore have recently signed an MOU, creating a partnership that brings exclusive benefits to Gulshan Society members.

The agreement, signed on Tuesday (16 May) at the Gulshan Society Office, in Dhaka, allows members to enjoy attractive discounts on hospital charges and airfare to Singapore, reads a press release.

This collaboration aims to provide affordable healthcare and travel options, enhancing access to quality medical services for Gulshan Society members.

Gulshan Society / Mount Elizabeth Hospital / MoU

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Network sharing, cloudification and CVM: The path forward for telcos in Bangladesh

Network sharing, cloudification and CVM: The path forward for telcos in Bangladesh

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Find the right olympiad for you

5h | Pursuit
The otherwise beautiful plants with purple flowers damage the quality of the water and make it difficult for the fish to thrive. Photo: Mumit M

Water hyacinth: A source of pollution until turned into a solution

6h | Panorama
Move Forward Party leader and prime ministerial candidate, Pita Limjaroenrat, attends a press conference following the general election, at the party&#039;s headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, 15 May, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Can Pita and Shinawatra unleash Thailand's suppressed democracy?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How do real-life private detectives uncover mysteries?

How do real-life private detectives uncover mysteries?

20h | TBS Stories
Pakistani citizens are migrating rapidly to foreign countries

Pakistani citizens are migrating rapidly to foreign countries

6h | TBS World
What is most awkward situation Nasir faced for?

What is most awkward situation Nasir faced for?

22h | TBS Entertainment
"Co-working space" does not have the hassle of office maintenance

"Co-working space" does not have the hassle of office maintenance

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

2
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

3
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

4
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

5
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman

6
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities