Gulshan Society and Smart Air hosted a town hall on tackling air pollution

Press Release
11 February, 2024, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2024, 04:15 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Gulshan Society and Smart Air hosted a Town Hall on tackling air pollution in the GS Lake Park Amphitheatre on Friday, 9 February.

The objective of the event was to increase awareness on the causes of air pollution and what to do to tackle it. 

Professor Ahmad Kamruzzaman, Chair of the Environment Department of Stamford University & Founder of Centre for Atmospheric Pollution Studies and Asif Faisal, Program Specialist for Nature, Climate and Energy from UNDP both delivered their keynote speeches on the subject.

Shayaan Seraj, convenor of the park along with Nezayra and Sterk Boudewijn, founder of Smart Air participated in the panel discussion.

"Dhaka currently ranks as one of the most polluted cities in the world and battles with Delhi for the top spot. With this in mind, a multi-dimensional strategy is required to combat this issue and must include representatives from government, academia, the private sector and local communities. GS is trying to bring the different partners together, and raise awareness with the installed pollution sensor in the park," said Shayaan Seraj.

 

Gulshan Lake Park / Air Pollution in Bangladesh

