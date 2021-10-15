Guardian’s ‘Easy Life’ policy now on bKash

Guardian Life Insurance's 'Easy Life' policy is available now on bKash app.

The policy will allow customers to purchase premiums, claim insurance, receive claim disbursements through the bKash app, Guardian Life said in a press statement on Friday.

Guardian Life FCA & acting CEO Sheikh Rakibul Karim and bKash Chief Commercial Officer Ali Ahmmed jointly inaugurated the service at the insurance provider's head office in the city on Monday.

Shamim Ahmed, chief operating officer of Guardian Life along with other senior officials of both organisations were also present at the event.

Customers can avail yearly premiums ranging from Tk150 to Tk3,499 using the bKash app and can get life coverage of Tk1 lakh to Tk3 lakh.

In addition, they can avail health coverage of Tk50,000 for Covid-19 and other treatments.

To purchase Guardian Life's 'Easy Life Policy' using bKash app, customers need to click on 'insurance' from bKash app's 'more' option and select 'Guardian Life Insurance Ltd'. In the following steps, they need to select the preferred insurance policy, tap 'view details' and 'buy now' subsequently and enter necessary information to avail insurance policy easily.

Moreover, policyholders can also file claims through the app. Guardian Life will refund the money within 10 days if the claims are assessed as valid.