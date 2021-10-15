Guardian’s ‘Easy Life’ policy now on bKash

Corporates

TBS report
15 October, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2021, 10:04 pm

Related News

Guardian’s ‘Easy Life’ policy now on bKash

The policy will allow customers to purchase pay premiums, claim insurance through the app

TBS report
15 October, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2021, 10:04 pm
Guardian’s ‘Easy Life’ policy now on bKash

 

Guardian Life Insurance's 'Easy Life' policy is available now on bKash app.

The policy will allow customers to purchase premiums, claim insurance, receive claim disbursements through the bKash app, Guardian Life said in a press statement on Friday.

Guardian Life FCA & acting CEO Sheikh Rakibul Karim and bKash Chief Commercial Officer Ali Ahmmed jointly inaugurated the service at the insurance provider's head office in the city on Monday.

Shamim Ahmed, chief operating officer of Guardian Life along with other senior officials of both organisations were also present at the event.

Customers can avail yearly premiums ranging from Tk150 to Tk3,499 using the bKash app and can get life coverage of Tk1 lakh to Tk3 lakh.

In addition, they can avail health coverage of Tk50,000 for Covid-19 and other treatments.

To purchase Guardian Life's 'Easy Life Policy' using bKash app, customers need to click on 'insurance' from bKash app's 'more' option and select 'Guardian Life Insurance Ltd'. In the following steps, they need to select the preferred insurance policy, tap 'view details' and 'buy now' subsequently and enter necessary information to avail insurance policy easily.

Moreover, policyholders can also file claims through the app. Guardian Life will refund the money within 10 days if the claims are assessed as valid.

Bkash / Guardian Life Insurance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Mullahs clash with cops in city

Mullahs clash with cops in city

7h | Videos
$100cr foreign investment on cards, Asians push for Bangladesh

$100cr foreign investment on cards, Asians push for Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Elusive Asian golden cat in Bangladesh

Elusive Asian golden cat in Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Remembering Dr Enamul Haque

Remembering Dr Enamul Haque

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

3
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

4
Bangladeshi Mostafiz named among World's most influential people in Denim
RMG

Bangladeshi Mostafiz named among World's most influential people in Denim

5
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

6
Where to invest to get tax rebate
Thoughts

Where to invest to get tax rebate