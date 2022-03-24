Guardian Life sings SPA with Bimafy

Guardian Life Insurance Limited, a pioneer in digitising insurance in Bangladesh, has signed a strategic partnership agreement (SPA) with Bimafy, the country's leading online insurance marketplace.

Customers will be able to get Guardian Life insurance policies through Bimafy's digital and B2B distribution channels as a result of this collaboration, said a press release.

Under the cooperation, clients will get appropriate digital insurance solutions at an affordable price.

Yeasin Arafat, head of Digital Channel and ADC of Guardian Life Insurance Limited, and Alvi Nizam Nafi, chief executive officer of Bimafy, signed this agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Md Asif Ul Islam, AVP of Digital Channel and ADC, Ariful Hoque, AVP of Digital Channel and ADC from Guardian Life Insurance Limited and Arnab Paul, chief operating officer, and Saiful Islam, enterprise sales manager from Bimafy, were also present at the signing ceremony.