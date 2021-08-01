Guardian Life signs strategic partnership agreement with DocCure 

Guardian Life Insurance Limited, the pioneer in digitising life insurance in Bangladesh, has recently signed a strategic partnership agreement with DocCure Health Tech Limited.

DocCure, an advanced technology based company focused on the digital healthcare industry, has joined GLIL as an alternative distribution channel according to the agreement, reads a press release.

This joint venture is offering innovative and suitable digital life insurance products at attractive prices for the customers amid the growing popularity of 'Micro Health Insurance' in the country.

Sheikh Rakibul Karim, CEO of Guardian Life Insurance Limited and Engr Md Hafizur Rahman, CEO of DocCure signed this agreement on behalf of their companies.

Rahat Bin Mahbub, chief operating officer; Shams Istihad, head of business from DocCure Health Tech Limited and Shamim Ahmed, chief operating officer; Yeasin Arafat, head of digital channel & ADC; Ariful Hoque, AVP, Digital Channel & ADC from Guardian Life Insurance Limited were also present at the signing ceremony.