Guardian Life signs partnership agreement with Standard Chartered Bank

Guardian Life Insurance Ltd. has signed an agreement recently with Standard Chartered Bank at Guardian Life's Head Office in Gulshan, Dhaka.

Under the agreement, clients of Standard Chartered Bank will have the option to opt-in for insurance facilities provided by Guardian Life, says a press release.

Ahmed Istiaque Mahmud, EVP & Head of Bancassurance, Guardian Life and Miah Mohammad Rabiul Hasan, Head of Wealth Management & CMPS Bangladesh, Standard Chartered Bank signed the agreement on behalf of their respective companies.

Shiekh Rakibul Karim (FCA), Chief Executive Officer of Guardian Life insurance Limited and Lutful Habib, Executive Director & Head of Retail Distribution, Standard Chartered Bank along with senior officials from both sides were present at the signing ceremony.