Guardian Life signs partnership agreement with Standard Chartered Bank

Corporates

TBS Report
04 July, 2021, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2021, 12:36 pm

Related News

Guardian Life signs partnership agreement with Standard Chartered Bank

Under the agreement, clients of Standard Chartered Bank will have the option to opt-in for insurance facilities provided by Guardian Life

TBS Report
04 July, 2021, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2021, 12:36 pm
Photo : Courtesy
Photo : Courtesy

Guardian Life Insurance Ltd. has signed an agreement recently with Standard Chartered Bank at Guardian Life's Head Office in Gulshan, Dhaka.

Under the agreement, clients of Standard Chartered Bank will have the option to opt-in for insurance facilities provided by Guardian Life, says a press release.

Ahmed Istiaque Mahmud, EVP & Head of Bancassurance, Guardian Life and Miah Mohammad Rabiul Hasan, Head of Wealth Management & CMPS Bangladesh, Standard Chartered Bank signed the agreement on behalf of their respective companies.

Shiekh Rakibul Karim (FCA), Chief Executive Officer of Guardian Life insurance Limited and Lutful Habib, Executive Director & Head of Retail Distribution, Standard Chartered Bank along with senior officials from both sides were present at the signing ceremony.

Banking

Guardian Life Insurance / Standard Chartered Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: 1 out of 5 pets getting infected by Covid-19 through owners

TBS World: 1 out of 5 pets getting infected by Covid-19 through owners

17h | Videos
Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

17h | Videos
TBS Stories: From garment industry owner to cattle farmer

TBS Stories: From garment industry owner to cattle farmer

22h | Videos
TBS Today: Walt Disney returns to Bangladesh

TBS Today: Walt Disney returns to Bangladesh

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

2
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

3
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

4
Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time
Corporates

Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time

5
Moshtaq Ahmed. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Moshtaq Ahmed: From Bangladesh to Swaziland, establishing one IT business at a time  

6
A part of the building collapsed due to blast. Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Bangladesh

Huge explosion at Moghbazar, 7 killed, more than 100 injured