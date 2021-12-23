Guardian Life signs deal with Maceton Ltd

Guardian Life signs deal with Maceton Ltd

Guardian Life Insurance Ltd and Maceton Ltd (Bangladesh Liaison Office) have signed a group insurance agreement. 

Under this agreement, all the employees of Maceton Ltd will enjoy group insurance benefits.
 
Sheikh Rakibul Karim, acting chief executive officer of GLIL, and Rezwan Ahsan, regional manager (Asia) of  Maceton Ltd (Bangladesh liaison office) signed the agreement on behalf of their respective companies. 

Mahmud Afsar, EVP and head of group insurance department; Abu Hanif, AVP and team leader – group insurance department; Ahmed Shafiul Huq, business development manager; Shahrima Binte Nazrul, business relationship manager; Abdullah Al Mehdi, business development manager, from Guardian Life insurance Limited and Khairul Islam, senior officer of accounts, HR and admin from  Maceton Ltd were present in the signing ceremony. 

 

