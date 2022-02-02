Guardian Life sets the line of sight for retail business in 2022

Guardian Life Insurance Limited recently organised a day-long strategic planning session for the company's senior sales managers at their Head Office.

"Customer First" and "Quality Sales" are the major paradigms for Guardian Life in 2022 as it aims to stand out as a role model for the industry, said a press release.

Senior sales managers from all across the country gathered for the shared vision and they shared their outstanding statements which ended up with a very effective discussion.

Mahmudur Rahman Khan, Head of Retail Business led the day-long program where the agenda included discussions about multiple crucial aspects of Retail Business.

Sheikh Rakibul Karim, FCA, CEO (CC) of Guardian Life, was present at the programme as a chief guest.

"The major sponsors of Guardian Life are Apex, BRAC and Square who are role models in their respective domains, ensuring customers' satisfaction and quality of sales are the most important factors for sustainable growth and that principle should be at the core of all our plans," he said.

The programme concluded by awarding the Top Performers of 2021 along with a joyous photo session.