Guardian Life sets the line of sight for retail business in 2022

Corporates

TBS Report
02 February, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2022, 02:59 pm

Related News

Guardian Life sets the line of sight for retail business in 2022

Senior sales managers from all across the country gathered for the shared vision and they shared their outstanding statements which ended up with a very effective discussion

TBS Report
02 February, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2022, 02:59 pm
Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

Guardian Life Insurance Limited recently organised a day-long strategic planning session for the company's senior sales managers at their Head Office.

"Customer First" and "Quality Sales" are the major paradigms for Guardian Life in 2022 as it aims to stand out as a role model for the industry, said a press release. 

Senior sales managers from all across the country gathered for the shared vision and they shared their outstanding statements which ended up with a very effective discussion.

Mahmudur Rahman Khan, Head of Retail Business led the day-long program where the agenda included discussions about multiple crucial aspects of Retail Business.

Sheikh Rakibul Karim, FCA, CEO (CC) of Guardian Life, was present at the programme as a chief guest.

"The major sponsors of Guardian Life are Apex, BRAC and Square who are role models in their respective domains, ensuring customers' satisfaction and quality of sales are the most important factors for sustainable growth and that principle should be at the core of all our plans," he said. 

The programme concluded by awarding the Top Performers of 2021 along with a joyous photo session.

Guardian Life Insurance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Covid infection rate among children is low and there is no evidence that the virus spreads through children. Photo: Mumit M

‘Consider teachers as frontliners and open schools immediately’

5h | Panorama
Photo Caption 1: Deshal was relaunched in a new avatar on 1 February through a new outlet at Banani. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Deshal’s impressive new makeover

6h | Panorama
The industry’s innovations are ready and available to help solve one of the tech industry’s diversity problems. Photo: Reuters

How to fix Big tech’s diversity problem

1d | Panorama
The two-storied mosque has no windows. Photo: Courtesy

The well-lit, well-ventilated windowless mosque of Lakshmipur

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Five Bangladeshi cricketers in IPL 2022 auction

Five Bangladeshi cricketers in IPL 2022 auction

21h | Videos
Messenger to come up with new features

Messenger to come up with new features

21h | Videos
Top 20 richest families in Asia have $495 billion

Top 20 richest families in Asia have $495 billion

21h | Videos
Commercial production of Tulips begins in Bangladesh

Commercial production of Tulips begins in Bangladesh

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

2
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

3
Picture: TBS/SAP
Supplement

The tale of metro rail: A challenging project to transform Dhaka into a modern city

4
Photo: TBS
Banking

Private banks say unable to implement BB-set pay structure by 1 March

5
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

6
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'