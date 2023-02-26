Guardian Life receives Innovation Award for guardian cancer care

Guardian Life Insurance Limited has been awarded an honourary mention in the category of best innovation in insurance at the Innovation Award 2023 for their groundbreaking product, Guardian Cancer Care.

This recognition was given by Bangladesh Brand Forum and Bangladesh Innovation Conclave during an award ceremony held on 18 February at Hotel Le Méridien, Dhaka, reads a press release.

Guardian Cancer Care is the country's first digital cancer care solution, providing a comprehensive range of cancer-related services to policyholders. The product has been designed to meet the unique needs of cancer patients and their families, offering a range of benefits, including access to top-notch medical care, diagnostic tests, and treatments.

"We are thrilled to receive this honourary mention in the Best Innovation in Insurance category at the Innovation Award 2023," said Sheikh Rakibul Karim, CEO of Guardian Life Insurance Limited.

"Guardian Cancer Care is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence in providing our customers with the best possible service and products."

The company has always been a change maker fostering innovation in products, processes and business models.