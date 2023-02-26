Guardian Life receives Innovation Award for guardian cancer care

Corporates

Press Release
26 February, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2023, 09:07 pm

Related News

Guardian Life receives Innovation Award for guardian cancer care

Press Release
26 February, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2023, 09:07 pm
Guardian Life receives Innovation Award for guardian cancer care

Guardian Life Insurance Limited has been awarded an honourary mention in the category of best innovation in insurance at the Innovation Award 2023 for their groundbreaking product, Guardian Cancer Care. 

This recognition was given by Bangladesh Brand Forum and Bangladesh Innovation Conclave during an award ceremony held on 18 February at Hotel Le Méridien, Dhaka, reads a press release.

Guardian Cancer Care is the country's first digital cancer care solution, providing a comprehensive range of cancer-related services to policyholders. The product has been designed to meet the unique needs of cancer patients and their families, offering a range of benefits, including access to top-notch medical care, diagnostic tests, and treatments.

"We are thrilled to receive this honourary mention in the Best Innovation in Insurance category at the Innovation Award 2023," said Sheikh Rakibul Karim, CEO of Guardian Life Insurance Limited. 

"Guardian Cancer Care is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence in providing our customers with the best possible service and products."

The company has always been a change maker fostering innovation in products, processes and business models. 

Guardian Life Insurance Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zurhem set the stage on fire with sexy white ensembles. The dance performance by Shudipto and his teammates wearing all white was rather soothing, a balancing act that made the show memorable for the audience. Photo: Courtesy

Zurhem SS23: Of Divinity, femininity & inclusivity

10h | Mode
IMF's conditions: A possible chance for longer-term reforms

IMF's conditions: A possible chance for longer-term reforms

12h | Panorama
After a successful pilot in a collaboration with Heed Bangladesh, the cross-breeding of sheep is now taking place in 178 small farms in Dacope. Photo: Sadiqur Rahman

How crossbred sheep can become the next 'cash animal'

13h | Panorama
Only 3% of patients receive medication from government hospitals and 14.9% obtain diagnostic services. Photo: Noor A Alam

As out-of-pocket medical expenses soar, crowdfunding provides some respite 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sonia hints retirement with Bharat Jodo Yatra

Sonia hints retirement with Bharat Jodo Yatra

5h | TBS World
Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

1d | TBS SPORTS
“I also worked as a delivery man”

“I also worked as a delivery man”

1d | TBS Face to Face
“My work is going viral because it is worth ” Mohiuddin Roni

“My work is going viral because it is worth ” Mohiuddin Roni

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

2
Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?
Economy

Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

2.3km in 2 minutes! Thanks to Kalshi flyover

4
2 out of 3 severed cables of Grameenphone repaired
Telecom

2 out of 3 severed cables of Grameenphone repaired

5
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

6
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter