Guardian Life launches first key person insurance in Bangladesh

Corporates

TBS Report
13 October, 2021, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2021, 10:28 pm

Related News

Guardian Life launches first key person insurance in Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 October, 2021, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2021, 10:28 pm
Guardian Life launches first key person insurance in Bangladesh

Guardian Life has recently launched the country's first key person insurance, a B2B life insurance solution aimed towards helping business organisations to ensure sustainability by insuring the key personnel of the business. 

Since inception, Guardian Life strives to bring about revolution in insurance industry by marking a positive difference in people's lives through innovative products and customer centric services across all domains. 

"Guardian Key Person Insurance Plan" is another testament to that revolution, said a press release. 

Though new in Bangladesh, key person insurance is a widely popular concept across developed parts of the world with vibrant economies. 

Guardian Life believes that "Guardian Key Person Insurance Plan" will be a game-changing solution for corporate organisations in terms of long-term protection of their key persons and overall organisational sustainability. 

Businesses flourish and grow with the Midas touch of the corporate maestro's or key persons. 

Losing such corporate masterminds due to sudden death or disability may lead to irrecoverable losses for the businesses and usually such key persons are irreplaceable which aggravates the situation further. 

Key person insurance policy has been designed to step-in at such times of dire consequences and protect the company's financial future by paying out pre-determined sum assured so that the company may smoothly manage the transition. 

Sheikh Rakibul Karim, FCA, acting CEO of Guardian Life chaired the launching ceremony. Other senior management team members also presided over the event including Mahmudur Rahman Khan, SEVP and head of Retail Business; Shamim Ahmed, EVP and chief operating officer; Tahsinur Rahim, EVP and head of internal audit and compliance; Mohammad Masuduzzaman Khan, EVP and head of Underwriting & Policy Servicing department; Mahmud Afsar Ibne Hossain, EVP and head of Group Business, Rubayat Saleheen, SVP and head of Marketing & Communication and Shamima Afroze, SVP and head of Actuary.

Guardian Life

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

2d | Videos
Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

2d | Videos
First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

2d | Videos
Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

3
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

4
11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 
Banking

11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 

5
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

6
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport now 9th weakest globally