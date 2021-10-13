Guardian Life launches first key person insurance in Bangladesh

Guardian Life has recently launched the country's first key person insurance, a B2B life insurance solution aimed towards helping business organisations to ensure sustainability by insuring the key personnel of the business.

Since inception, Guardian Life strives to bring about revolution in insurance industry by marking a positive difference in people's lives through innovative products and customer centric services across all domains.

"Guardian Key Person Insurance Plan" is another testament to that revolution, said a press release.

Though new in Bangladesh, key person insurance is a widely popular concept across developed parts of the world with vibrant economies.

Guardian Life believes that "Guardian Key Person Insurance Plan" will be a game-changing solution for corporate organisations in terms of long-term protection of their key persons and overall organisational sustainability.

Businesses flourish and grow with the Midas touch of the corporate maestro's or key persons.

Losing such corporate masterminds due to sudden death or disability may lead to irrecoverable losses for the businesses and usually such key persons are irreplaceable which aggravates the situation further.

Key person insurance policy has been designed to step-in at such times of dire consequences and protect the company's financial future by paying out pre-determined sum assured so that the company may smoothly manage the transition.

Sheikh Rakibul Karim, FCA, acting CEO of Guardian Life chaired the launching ceremony. Other senior management team members also presided over the event including Mahmudur Rahman Khan, SEVP and head of Retail Business; Shamim Ahmed, EVP and chief operating officer; Tahsinur Rahim, EVP and head of internal audit and compliance; Mohammad Masuduzzaman Khan, EVP and head of Underwriting & Policy Servicing department; Mahmud Afsar Ibne Hossain, EVP and head of Group Business, Rubayat Saleheen, SVP and head of Marketing & Communication and Shamima Afroze, SVP and head of Actuary.