Guardian Life launches country’s first digital insurance plan for cancer treatment

TBS Report
14 November, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2022, 09:45 pm

Guardian Life Insurance Limited has launched the country's first-ever digital insurance plan, Guardian Cancer Care, for the treatment of cancer patients.

People aged 18-55 years can buy this insurance policy for a 5-year to 20-year term. Up to Tk20 lakh will be paid to a policyholder in case of early-stage or major-stage cancer diagnosis against highly affordable yearly premiums starting from Tk150.

Guardian Cancer Care plan can be purchased from Easylife – the digital platform of Guardian Life. Insurance premiums for three policy years will be waived if a policyholder is diagnosed with early-stage cancer.

The launching ceremony of the centre was held on Monday at the National Press Club where Guardian Life CEO Sheikh Rakibul Karim said, "Providing innovative and affordable solutions is always our utmost priority. Our affordable digital cancer care policy is another milestone in our journey."

Quamrul Hasan, life member of the Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (Idra), Najmus Ahmed Albab, founder of Bangladesh Cancer Aid Trust (Bancat), and Mahzabin Ferdous, general secretary of Bancat, attended the event as special guests.

Quamrul Hasan of Idra said because of the Cancer Care Plan, the policyholder does not have to sell a property for cancer treatment, he added.

Speakers at the event said there is no low-cost solution for cancer care in Bangladesh at present. According to National Cancer Research Institute reports, a cancer patient spends over Tk6,39,000 a year on average for recovery from cancer, which is a catastrophic financial blow upon most families in a developing economy like Bangladesh.

Therefore, with cancer rates soaring globally, Guardian Cancer Care is a timely initiative by Guardian Life to financially safeguard individuals and their families.
 

