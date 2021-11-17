Guardian Life launches “Ajibon Pension Plan” - A Complete Retirement Solution

Believing in "Insurance for All", Guardian Life has been at the forefront of innovation in terms of products, services and business models to minimize financial risks of customers.

As Guardian Life believes in customer-first policy, the company has always been committed in meeting the diverse needs of the customers. To cover more people under the shade of Guardian Life, a new product- "Ajibon Pension" plan has been launched which is a first of its kind in Bangladesh, states a press release.

Ajibon Pension plan is a "complete retirement solution" which will protect not only the policy holders but also their loved ones, for the rest of their lives.

Under this pension plan, customers will receive a lifetime pension upon maturity. In the event of the policyholder's death, the nominee will be entitled to a lifetime pension facility. Upon maturity, there is also the option to retrieve the maturity value (Sum Assured + Bonus) which can be either be invested as per policyholder's discretion or into Guardian's Ajibon Pension fund. Starting from a minimum coverage of BDT 1 lac, this plan will be offering all the major rider benefits which are Health Insurance, Critical Illness, PDAB (Permanent Disability Accidental Benefit) and DIAB (Double Indemnity Accidental Benefit).

The launch ceremony took place at Guardian Life Head Office with a press conference where Sheikh Rakibul Karim, FCA, CEO (cc) of Guardian Life chaired the event.