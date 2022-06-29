Guardian Life launches AI-Based chatbot on their omnichannel communication platform

Corporates

TBS Report
29 June, 2022, 11:10 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2022, 11:13 pm

Related News

Guardian Life launches AI-Based chatbot on their omnichannel communication platform

TBS Report
29 June, 2022, 11:10 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2022, 11:13 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Guardian Life has introduced an Artificial Intelligence (AI) based chatbot on their omnichannel communication platform, making it a first for the Bangladeshi insurance sector.

The chat-bot is synchronised with their integrated Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and corporate website.

"Guardian Life Chatbot" was recently launched at Guardian Life's head office at Police Plaza Concord, Gulshan, reads a press release.

Md Zahid Hossain, deputy secretary, Financial Institutions Division, Ministry of Finance, was present as the chief guest at the inaugural function, and Sheikh Rakibul Karim, acting CEO, Guardian Life, presided over the function. 

These systems will now make the customer experience better than ever.

Customers will now be able to navigate to the required information with the aid of an intelligent chatbot by following simple and user-friendly steps.

The audience or customers won't have to wait in a queue or take office hours into consideration to get the information they need.

The customer service of Guardian Life will now be available around the clock to respond to all types of inquiries via an omnichannel communication platform.

Customers can get information about policy, payment procedures, product details, claim status, and even find out the location of the nearest partner hospital using the intelligent chatbot.

There is also the option to communicate directly with a live customer support agent for complex queries.

"Our omnichannel platform along with an AI-based chatbot is our latest Insurtech initiative and it will elevate our customer experience to a whole new level. 'Customer First' is one of our core philosophies and we are always striving to provide our customers with a seamless experience," said Sheikh Rakibul Karim.

Other senior management team members of Guardian Life also graced the event, including Mahmudur Rahman Khan, SEVP & head of Retail Business; Tahsinur Rahim, EVP & head of Internal Audit & Compliance; Ahmed Istiaque Mahmud, EVP & head of Bancassurance; Rubayat Saleheen, SVP & head of Marketing & Communication; Habib Chowdhury, SVP & head of HR; Md Shohel Rana, SVP & head of IT; and Palash Lodh, VP, Customer Care.

Tech

Guardian Life Insurance / chatbot

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mahathir accused financial titans of seeking to reverse decades of economic development that propelled tens of millions into the middle class. Photo: Bloomberg

George Soros, Mahathir and the legacy of 1997

9h | Panorama
If Bangladesh produces and exports high-value-added MMF products right now, we can increase our total export by around 25% in value. Photo: Mumit M

Time ripe for Bangladesh RMG sector to focus more on man-made fibres

12h | Panorama
Human Library Bangladesh has organised so far nine sessions; eight have been held in different parts of Dhaka and one in Khulna. Photo: Courtesy

Human Library Bangladesh: Where the halls come alive with human voices

14h | Panorama
Abortion is a part of healthcare. Photo: Bloomberg

Abortion is healthcare and women’s rights are human rights

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Severodonetsk now under Russian control

Severodonetsk now under Russian control

1h | Videos
South African boy drove ambition, says Elon's father

South African boy drove ambition, says Elon's father

1h | Videos
Why Dollar crisis will last long?

Why Dollar crisis will last long?

1h | Videos
Beautiful mural at Padma bridge

Beautiful mural at Padma bridge

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

3
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gree AC being used in all parts of Padma Bridge project

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

6
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture