Guardian Life launches AI-Based chatbot on their omnichannel communication platform

Guardian Life has introduced an Artificial Intelligence (AI) based chatbot on their omnichannel communication platform, making it a first for the Bangladeshi insurance sector.

The chat-bot is synchronised with their integrated Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and corporate website.

"Guardian Life Chatbot" was recently launched at Guardian Life's head office at Police Plaza Concord, Gulshan, reads a press release.

Md Zahid Hossain, deputy secretary, Financial Institutions Division, Ministry of Finance, was present as the chief guest at the inaugural function, and Sheikh Rakibul Karim, acting CEO, Guardian Life, presided over the function.

These systems will now make the customer experience better than ever.

Customers will now be able to navigate to the required information with the aid of an intelligent chatbot by following simple and user-friendly steps.

The audience or customers won't have to wait in a queue or take office hours into consideration to get the information they need.

The customer service of Guardian Life will now be available around the clock to respond to all types of inquiries via an omnichannel communication platform.

Customers can get information about policy, payment procedures, product details, claim status, and even find out the location of the nearest partner hospital using the intelligent chatbot.

There is also the option to communicate directly with a live customer support agent for complex queries.

"Our omnichannel platform along with an AI-based chatbot is our latest Insurtech initiative and it will elevate our customer experience to a whole new level. 'Customer First' is one of our core philosophies and we are always striving to provide our customers with a seamless experience," said Sheikh Rakibul Karim.

Other senior management team members of Guardian Life also graced the event, including Mahmudur Rahman Khan, SEVP & head of Retail Business; Tahsinur Rahim, EVP & head of Internal Audit & Compliance; Ahmed Istiaque Mahmud, EVP & head of Bancassurance; Rubayat Saleheen, SVP & head of Marketing & Communication; Habib Chowdhury, SVP & head of HR; Md Shohel Rana, SVP & head of IT; and Palash Lodh, VP, Customer Care.