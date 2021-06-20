Guardian Life, Islamic Relief Bangladesh signs group life insurance agreement

Guardian Life Insurance Ltd and Islamic Relief Bangladesh have recently signed a group insurance agreement.

Under the agreement, all of Islamic Relief Bangladesh and their dependent family members will enjoy group life and hospitalisation insurance coverage, reads a press release.

Sheikh Rakibul Karim, FCA, acting CEO, Guardian Life Insurance Limited and Mohammad Akmal Shareef, country director, Islamic Relief Bangladesh signed this agreement on behalf of their companies.

Mahmud Afsar Ibne Hossain, Head of Group Insurance Department; Mahbub Morshed Nayeem, Executive Officer, Group Sales; Md. Ismail Hossen Mazumder, Officer, Group Sales from Guardian Life insurance Limited and Golam Motasim Billah, Head of Programmers; Mohammad Saiful Islam, Finance Manager; SAM Jaber, Manager, Operations Support and Md Asifur Rahman, Deputy Manager, HRM & Organizational Development Unit from Islamic Relief Bangladesh were present at the signing ceremony.