Guardian Life Insurance signs deal with Waadaa.Insure 

Guardian Life Insurance Limited, a pioneer in digitising insurance in Bangladesh, recently signed a strategic partnership agreement with Waadaa.Insure, a digital service provider platform in the country.

The agreement will facilitate the customers to purchase Guardian Life's insurance policies through Waadaa.Insure's digital platform, read a press release.



This partnership is offering innovative and suitable digital insurance products at attractive prices for the customers amid the growing popularity of "Micro Health Insurance" in the country.



Shamim Ahmed, chief operating officer; Yeasin Arafat, head of Digital Channel & ADC; Asif Ul Islam, AVP of Digital Channel & ADC; Ariful Hoque, AVP, Digital Channel & ADC from Guardian Life Insurance Limited and Syed Refat Iqbal, Business Development Lead; Malik Mohammad Shakil, Business Development Lead from Waadaa.Insure were also present at the signing ceremony.

