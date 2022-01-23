Guardian Life Insurance Ltd, Pulse Healthcare Services team up, sign deal 

Guardian Life Insurance Limited, a pioneer in digitising insurance in Bangladesh, has recently signed an agreement with Pulse Healthcare Services, a prominent Health-tech company.

This partnership will enable customers to avail of Guardian Life's insurance policies through Pulse's digital and B2B distribution channel, reads a press release.

The Guardian Life Insurance is also offering innovative and suitable digital insurance products at attractive prices for the customers amid growing popularity of "Micro Health Insurance" in the country.

Guardian Life Insurance acting CEO Sheikh Rakibul Karim and Pulse Healthcare Services CEO Mohammad Abdul Matin signed the agreement at the insurer's head office in Dhaka.

Ahmed Istiaque Mahmud, head of bancassurance at the insurer, Yeasin Arafat, head of digital channel, Enamul Kabir, head of business operations at Pulse Healthcare Services, and Md Ishtiak Azim, manager for business operations, were present.