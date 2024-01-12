Guardian Life Insurance Limited & Dutch-Bangla Bank PLC announce Bancassurance partnership

Corporates

Press Release
12 January, 2024, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2024, 05:01 pm

Guardian Life Insurance Limited & Dutch-Bangla Bank PLC announce Bancassurance partnership

Press Release
12 January, 2024, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2024, 05:01 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Guardian Life Insurance Limited and Dutch-Bangla Bank PLC have recently signed a partnership agreement to initiate Bancassurance operations.

The signing ceremony was held recently at Guardian Life Insurance Limited's Head Office at Gulshan. Dutch-Bangla Bank PLC will offer Guardian Life's insurance policy to its customers under recently issued Bancassurance Guidelines by Bangladesh Bank and IDRA, subject to get approval and license as a corporate agent.

This collaboration will open a broadened scope for customers to engage with innovative insurance solutions of Guardian Life Insurance Limited.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In the presence of Mr. Abul Kashem Md. Shirin, Managing Director and CEO of Dutch Bangla Bank PLC and Mr. Sheikh Rakibul Karim, FCA, Chief Executive Officer of Guardian Life Insurance Limited;

Mr. Ahmed Istiaque Mahmud, Head of Bancassurance, Guardian Life Insurance Limited, and Mr. Md. Mosharraf Hossain, Head of Branch Operation and Liability Division, Dutch-Bangla Bank PLC have signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Mr. Mahmudur Rahman Khan, Head of Retail Business, Mr. M. Saud Imran, Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Tahsinur Rahim, Head of Internal Audit and Compliance, Shamima Afroz, CAA, Head of Actuary and Reinsurance, Mr. Habib Chowdhury, Head of Human Resources, Mr. Sameeur Rahman Mehdi, Vice President, Bancassurance, Mr. Mohammad Raafiul Hasan, AVP, Bancassurance from Guardian Life Insurance Limited, and Mr. Md. Abedur Rahman Sikder, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Quazi Anwarul Azim, Deputy Head of Branch Operation and Liability Division, Mr. Mehraj Ahmed Khan Mojlish, Head of VIP Banking,Mr. Mohammad Munabil Faroq, SEO, Branch Operation and Liability Division from Dutch-Bangla Bank PLC and other high officials of both organizations were present at the signing ceremony.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Aman rice prices rose despite production surpassing all previous records last year and supply hitting the market from early December. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Food price paradox: How far will the effects reach?

9h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Nazmus D Shams: Meet the man transforming the country’s wedding industry

10h | Panorama
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Desert Safari in Dubai

20h | Photo Stories
Embellished Jamdani is a fusion of heritage and contemporaneity. Photo: Audriana Exclusive

Embellished Jamdani: A new way to elevate traditional designs

9h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Container depot income declines due to import-export disruption

Container depot income declines due to import-export disruption

22h | Videos
95 percent of garment accessories are supplied by domestic companies

95 percent of garment accessories are supplied by domestic companies

23h | Videos
Do this 'Ardha Baddha Padmasana' to relieve arthritis pain

Do this 'Ardha Baddha Padmasana' to relieve arthritis pain

10m | Videos
Super Cup in Saudi: How much Spanish Football Federation earn

Super Cup in Saudi: How much Spanish Football Federation earn

20h | Videos