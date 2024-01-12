Guardian Life Insurance Limited & Dutch-Bangla Bank PLC announce Bancassurance partnership

Guardian Life Insurance Limited and Dutch-Bangla Bank PLC have recently signed a partnership agreement to initiate Bancassurance operations.

The signing ceremony was held recently at Guardian Life Insurance Limited's Head Office at Gulshan. Dutch-Bangla Bank PLC will offer Guardian Life's insurance policy to its customers under recently issued Bancassurance Guidelines by Bangladesh Bank and IDRA, subject to get approval and license as a corporate agent.

This collaboration will open a broadened scope for customers to engage with innovative insurance solutions of Guardian Life Insurance Limited.

In the presence of Mr. Abul Kashem Md. Shirin, Managing Director and CEO of Dutch Bangla Bank PLC and Mr. Sheikh Rakibul Karim, FCA, Chief Executive Officer of Guardian Life Insurance Limited;

Mr. Ahmed Istiaque Mahmud, Head of Bancassurance, Guardian Life Insurance Limited, and Mr. Md. Mosharraf Hossain, Head of Branch Operation and Liability Division, Dutch-Bangla Bank PLC have signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Mr. Mahmudur Rahman Khan, Head of Retail Business, Mr. M. Saud Imran, Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Tahsinur Rahim, Head of Internal Audit and Compliance, Shamima Afroz, CAA, Head of Actuary and Reinsurance, Mr. Habib Chowdhury, Head of Human Resources, Mr. Sameeur Rahman Mehdi, Vice President, Bancassurance, Mr. Mohammad Raafiul Hasan, AVP, Bancassurance from Guardian Life Insurance Limited, and Mr. Md. Abedur Rahman Sikder, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Quazi Anwarul Azim, Deputy Head of Branch Operation and Liability Division, Mr. Mehraj Ahmed Khan Mojlish, Head of VIP Banking,Mr. Mohammad Munabil Faroq, SEO, Branch Operation and Liability Division from Dutch-Bangla Bank PLC and other high officials of both organizations were present at the signing ceremony.