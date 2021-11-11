Guardian Life Insurance, Fakir Fashion sign group insurance agreement

TBS Report
11 November, 2021, 09:55 pm
Sheikh Rakibul Karim, acting chief executive officer of Guardian Life Insurance, and Fakir Kamruzzaman Nahid, managing director of Fakir Fashion, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective companies

Guardian Life Insurance Limited has recently signed a group insurance agreement with Fakir Fashion Limited – one of the top tier apparel manufacturing and exporting companies of Bangladesh – to provide insurance benefits to all the employees of the apparel maker.

Sheikh Rakibul Karim, acting chief executive officer of Guardian Life Insurance, and Fakir Kamruzzaman Nahid, managing director of Fakir Fashion, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective companies.

Guardian Life Insurance's Mahmud Afsar, head of Group Insurance; Saidur Rashid Tusher, officer, Group Sales; Mohammad Arif Hossain, officer, CRM; and Fakir Fashion's AHM Ariful Islam, chief financial officer; Sultan Mahbubul Haque, head of HR, Admin and Compliance; Md Shafiqur Rahman, head of Strategic Management and Secretariat; and Khandoker Razaul Islam, manager of Strategic Management and Secretariat, also attended the signing ceremony.

 

