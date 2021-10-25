Guardian Life Insurance concludes annual sales conference

With the slogan "Odommo Guardian", Guardian Life Insurance Limited recently organised their Annual Sales Conference 2021 at a hotel in Cox's Bazar this month.

250 top-notch sales advisers of the company came from all over the country to celebrate their outstanding achievements at Guardian Life.

Acting CEO of Guardian Life Insurance Limited, Sheikh Rakibul Karim, graced the occasion as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Mahmudur Rahman Khan, head of retail business led the day-long grand programme where he specially emphasised towards quality sales and customer retention.

The conference presented sessions on yearlong progress and upcoming action plans with Regional Business Development Managers (RBDMs), Area Managers and Branch Managers.

Furthermore, Top Performers Awards 2020 were distributed along with a jubilant photo session.

At the closing remarks, Sheikh Rakibul Karim extended his gratitude to the retail sales force and the whole Guardian Life team for their progress and continuous effort during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also stated how confident Guardian Life is in bearing the torch of progress in the country's insurance arena and the commitment of the company to grow holistically along with all the stakeholders.

He also emphasised the joint efforts of the major sponsors Apex, BRAC and Square and their constant diligence that has resulted into the Guardian Life of today.

The team expects that the trend of success will be elevated further in the upcoming years with special attention to customer service.

To motivate the team further, the event was also attended by the senior management members of the company.

The event concluded with an exquisite cultural programme and raffle draw at the evening.