Guardian Life Insurance awarded with two prestigious FinTech Awards of 2023

Guardian Life Insurance, a pioneering leader in the insurance sector, has once again demonstrated its commitment to innovation and financial inclusion by clinching two prestigious awards at the 2023 Fintech Awards.

The company's groundbreaking achievements include winning the coveted "Best Fintech Innovation of the Year 2023" in the insurance sector for their revolutionary product "Guardian Cancer Care," the nation's first-ever digital cancer care solution. Additionally, Guardian Life has been recognized with an honorary mention in the "Financial Inclusion" category for their outstanding contribution through "Digital Insurance for RMG Workers," reads a press release.

The awards were handed over by the Honorable State Minister, ICT Division, Zunaid Ahmed Palak during an award ceremony arranged by Bangladesh Brand Forum, held on 26 August 2023, at Hotel Radisson Blue Dhaka, recognizing Guardian Life's contribution to the insurance sector.

The Fintech Awards of 2023 stand as a testament to Guardian Life's unwavering dedication to transforming the insurance landscape through innovation and accessible solutions. "Guardian Cancer Care" is a groundbreaking digital platform that redefines cancer care, making it more accessible and efficient for individuals across the country. This innovative solution embodies Guardian Life's commitment to leveraging technology for the greater good of society, particularly in addressing critical healthcare needs.

Along with that, Guardian Life also received an honorary mention in the FinTech Innovation of the Year—Financial Inclusion category for their Digital Insurance designed for RMG workers. From the year 2021, Guardian Life is running this project partnering with bKash to bring unbanked people under the shade of mainstream insurance services at a very affordable price.

Guardian Life Insurance Limited has always been a changemaker, fostering innovation in products, processes, and services. By actively integrating InsureTech solutions into their operations, Guardian Life has set a benchmark for the industry, inspiring other insurance companies to embrace technology and inclusivity as driving forces for positive change.