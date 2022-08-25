Guardian Life Insurance and Praava Health signs strategic partnership agreement

Guardian Life Insurance Limited, a pioneer in digitising insurance in Bangladesh, has signed an agreement with Praava Health, the fastest-growing healthcare brand in Bangladesh that integrates digital health and in-clinic experiences.

The partnership will facilitate the customers to avail Guardian Life's insurance policies through Praava Health's digital and B2B distribution channels, said a press release.

Yeasin Arafat, head of Digital Channel and ADC of Guardian Life Insurance Limited, and Shafaat Ali Choyon, head of Marketing and Corporate Sales of Praava Health, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

The partnership is offering innovative and suitable digital insurance products at attractive prices for the customers amid the growing popularity of "Micro Health Insurance" in the country.

Md Asif Ul Islam, AVP of Digital Channel and ADC, Ariful Hoque, AVP of Digital Channel and ADC, from Guardian Life and Md Rokonuzzaman, senior account manager of Corporate Sales, Fatin Khandoker, senior account manager of Corporate Sales, Adiyan Chowdhury Sajib, senior executive of Corporate Marketing, from Praava Health were present at the signing ceremony.