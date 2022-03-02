Guardian Life hosts first-ever automated claim settling system

Infographic: TBS

Fourth-generation insurer Guardian Life Insurance has introduced an automated claim processing system (ACPS) – a 100% paperless facility to settle customers' claims very fast – for the first time in Bangladesh.

With the advent of the system, the company's average insurance claim processing time has decreased by 50%. Now it is able to settle a policy holder's claim within five business days, and specific Covid-19 claims in only three days, claims the company.

The insurer said the corporate and easy life customers will be able to submit their life and medical insurance claims, including hospitalisation and death, by automated claim processing system anytime from anywhere.

To provide errorless and fast service, specific parameters have already been set to the portal through which the inserted claims get filtered and sent to further processing.

After evaluating the claims, the company pays its customers via online payment channels, including banks.

"To serve, and provide the best services to customers, the automated system has been introduced," Sheikh Rakibul Karim, chief executive officer (CEO – current charge) of Guardian Life, told The Business Standard.

"There is a lack of trust in the country's insurance sector. Customers do not get the service even after making a claim but we have launched it to provide fast service and settle claims with a priority basis," he added.

According to the company, as of 2021, it had covered more than 10 million lives through innovative business models while the claim payout ratio is 97%.

The company said for the first time in its history, the highest claim settlement was Tk50 crore in December 2021.

A 45% of claims get settled in one day, and the rest within five days. Citing from statistics, it said that every 97 out of 100 people get the claim payment on time and 0 health claims above five days.

Swift service and claim payout are the two cornerstones, say officials at the company.

Guardian Life in a brief

Guardian Life Insurance has been churning out innovative agendas to accomplish breakthroughs in the Bangladeshi insurance industry since its inception in 2014.

The company is operating under the guidance of Brac, Square Group, and Apex Group.

Being the best group insurer and pioneer of financial inclusion through micro-insurance has made Guardian Life Insurance already a well-reputed life insurance brand in the country.

Over the years, Guardian Life has been the harbinger of best practices and services in the industry.

The company said introducing value-added services that ensure superior customer experience has always been a core priority for the organisation.

At the same time, it considers claims to be the most crucial and integral part of insurance service.

Guardian Life is always striving to make the experience better through technical and digital innovations.

The process

Log in to the MyGuardian Life App by entering the ID and verification code and then choose your (customer) category.

And enter the claim amount and the timeline, then upload your documentation and submit.

The company said this simple process has allowed us (Guardian) to settle the highest claim of Tk50 crore during December 2021.