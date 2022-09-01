Guardian Life declares 15% cash dividend

Corporates

TBS Report
01 September, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2022, 03:04 pm

Related News

Guardian Life declares 15% cash dividend

TBS Report
01 September, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2022, 03:04 pm
Guardian Life Declares 15% Cash Dividend
Guardian Life Declares 15% Cash Dividend

Guardian Life Insurance Limited has approved a 15% cash dividend for the financial year 2021.

The approval came at the 9th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held recently, reads a press release.

The company distributed an 85% stock dividend to its shareholders in 2019.

Since its inception in 2013, Guardian Life Insurance, a fourth-generation life insurance company sponsored by Apex, BRAC and Square, has been demonstrating consistent growth across all financial indicators.

Securing investments of Tk334 crore and maintaining a Compound Average Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23%in the life fund, 18% in gross premium and 25% in assets are a few noteworthy indicators to mention.

The company is rooted in a solid financial base which is reflected in its Aa3 credit rating from the Credit Rating Agency of Bangladesh (CRAB).

Guardian Life is well reputed for its fairness and promptness in claim settlement which, in accumulated money terms, stood at Tk1,000 crores with a claim payout ratio of 97%.

Guardian Life Insurance / Guardian Life Insurance Limited / Guardian Life Insurance Ltd / AGM / Annual General Meeting (AGM) / Dividend declaration

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ideabuzz roadshow at the North South University. Photo: Courtesy

Ideabuzz Championship: Where the next gen comes up with climate-smart growth solutions

3h | Pursuit
Mehzeb Chowdhury with ‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon Ho (middle) and actor Song Kang-ho (right) at the Bafta Awards 2020. PHOTO: COURTESY

He modernised crime scene investigation, making movies and music along the way

5h | Pursuit
Outgoing Resident Representative of UNDP Bangladesh Sudipto Mukerjee. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

'I see this as my exit interview, so let me tell you…': Outgoing UNDP Resident Representative Bangladesh

6h | Interviews
The Mitsubishi Outlander is a spacious car, a seven seater to be exact. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mitsubishi Outlander: Comfy and Commodious 

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

3h | Videos
Photo: TBS

A slow death for Nitaiganj flour mills

5h | Videos
Sunglasse will transform the word of mouth into writing

Sunglasse will transform the word of mouth into writing

5h | Videos
What will be the impact of China's heat and power crisis in the world?

What will be the impact of China's heat and power crisis in the world?

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

4
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

5
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

6
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries