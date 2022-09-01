Guardian Life declares 15% cash dividend

Guardian Life Insurance Limited has approved a 15% cash dividend for the financial year 2021.

The approval came at the 9th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held recently, reads a press release.

The company distributed an 85% stock dividend to its shareholders in 2019.

Since its inception in 2013, Guardian Life Insurance, a fourth-generation life insurance company sponsored by Apex, BRAC and Square, has been demonstrating consistent growth across all financial indicators.

Securing investments of Tk334 crore and maintaining a Compound Average Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23%in the life fund, 18% in gross premium and 25% in assets are a few noteworthy indicators to mention.

The company is rooted in a solid financial base which is reflected in its Aa3 credit rating from the Credit Rating Agency of Bangladesh (CRAB).

Guardian Life is well reputed for its fairness and promptness in claim settlement which, in accumulated money terms, stood at Tk1,000 crores with a claim payout ratio of 97%.