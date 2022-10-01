Guardian Life celebrates 9th anniversary 

Corporates

TBS Report
01 October, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2022, 05:29 pm

Related News

Guardian Life celebrates 9th anniversary 

TBS Report
01 October, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2022, 05:29 pm
Guardian Life celebrates 9th anniversary 

Guardian Life Insurance observed its 9-year anniversary On 25 September. 

Guardian Life - sponsored by Apex, BRAC and Square began its journey in 2014 with a singular mission to change the perception of insurance industry in Bangladesh through world-class life insurance products, strict compliance, good governance, and incredible customer experiences, said a press release.

Its 9th anniversary with the theme "9 years of Glory" was celebrated with a grand ceremony at its head office in Police Plaza Concord, Gulshan 1, with the enthusiastic participation of company staff.

The program was led by Sheikh Rakibul Karim, CEO of Guardian Life along with the senior management members of the company.

The event included game segments, raffle draw, cake-cutting, photo sessions followed by a vibrant cultural program later in the day.

Currently, Guardian Life extends its shadow of protection to over 11 million lives across the country. 

It has 5 business departments to cater to the needs of its diverse customer segments. The company has the largest claims department among its peers, a thriving digital channel, about 400 esteemed corporate clients, a wide array of strategic & digital partners, and a concrete financial standing. 

Guardian Life Insurance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Orange-breasted Green Pigeon. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Orange-breasted Green Pigeon: A ‘Bengali Lombgalamb’ unknown to Bengali

8h | Panorama
Bong Eats: Saptarshi and Insiya’s mission to take Bangalee cuisine to the world

Bong Eats: Saptarshi and Insiya’s mission to take Bangalee cuisine to the world

11h | Food
Mark Buchanan. Sketch: TBS

How much more economic growth can the planet sustain?

3h | Panorama
Love Studio provides a break from reality, a moment to remember. Photo: Courtesy

Love Studio: Capturing dreams in frames

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mutual fund for low income population soon

Mutual fund for low income population soon

55m | Videos
Will Putin stop after Western sanctions?

Will Putin stop after Western sanctions?

1h | Videos
Cork sheet-made idol worth Tk10 lakh

Cork sheet-made idol worth Tk10 lakh

1h | Videos
Kayaking in Dhaka!

Kayaking in Dhaka!

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

3
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets

4
Representational image. Photo: Pixabay
Health

Bangladesh’s caesarean rate more than double the WHO-recommended level

5
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

6
Representational image: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg
Economy

Saif Powertec to launch Chattogram-UAE direct cargo ship 