Guardian Life celebrates 9th anniversary 

Guardian Life Insurance observed its 9-year anniversary On 25 September.

Guardian Life - sponsored by Apex, BRAC and Square began its journey in 2014 with a singular mission to change the perception of insurance industry in Bangladesh through world-class life insurance products, strict compliance, good governance, and incredible customer experiences, said a press release.

Its 9th anniversary with the theme "9 years of Glory" was celebrated with a grand ceremony at its head office in Police Plaza Concord, Gulshan 1, with the enthusiastic participation of company staff.

The program was led by Sheikh Rakibul Karim, CEO of Guardian Life along with the senior management members of the company.

The event included game segments, raffle draw, cake-cutting, photo sessions followed by a vibrant cultural program later in the day.

Currently, Guardian Life extends its shadow of protection to over 11 million lives across the country.

It has 5 business departments to cater to the needs of its diverse customer segments. The company has the largest claims department among its peers, a thriving digital channel, about 400 esteemed corporate clients, a wide array of strategic & digital partners, and a concrete financial standing.