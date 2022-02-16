Guardian Life avails life insurance to Response Ltd employees

Guardian Life Insurance Limited and Response Limited have recently signed a group insurance agreement to avail life coverage and medical benefits to all the employees of Response Limited.

Sheikh Rakibul Karim, FCA, chief executive officer (CC) of Guardian Life Insurance Limited and Mizanur Rahman, director and COO, Response Limited, signed the agreement on behalf of their companies, said a press release on Wednesday (16 February).

Among others, Mahmud Afsar Ibne Hossain, head of Group Business, Iftakher Ahmed, head of CRM, SM Mukit Chowdhury, AVP and team leader, Saidur Rashid Tusher, business development manager, corporate sales, Mayeesha Fahmin, business relationship manager from Guardian Life Insurance Limited and Sayed Munir Hossain, managing director and CEO, Md Moniruzzaman, general manager from Response Limited were present in the signing ceremony.