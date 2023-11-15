GTCL unveils plaque of high pressure Bogra-Rangpur-Sayedpur gas transmission pipeline

GTCL unveils plaque of high pressure Bogra-Rangpur-Sayedpur gas transmission pipeline

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 10,041 infrastructures of 157 development projects under 24 ministries/departments across the country through video conferencing.

Among the said projects, 24 are under the Energy and Mineral Resources Department and 23 are under the Petrobangla. Six of those projects are implemented under GTCL.

Chairman of Petrobangla (Additional Secretary) Zanendra Nath Sarker; Additional Secretary of the Power Division Humayun Kabi and Managing Director of GTCL Rukhsana Nazma Ishaq unveiled the auspicious plaque and lit the gas flame for GTCL's newly constructed 30" diameter 150 km high pressure Bogra-Rangpur-Sayedpur gas transmission pipeline at Pirganj in Rangpur.

On the occasion Additional Divisional Commissioner of Rangpur, upazila administration officials, senior officials of GTCL, mayor of Pirganj and other local leaders were present.
 

