Grundfos launches iSOLUTIONS in Bangladesh

Grundfos, the world leader in pumps and water solutions, introduced iSOLUTIONS in Bangladesh, bringing in a new era of intelligence to pumping systems to industries in the country.

Grundfos iSOLUTIONS will help industries optimise their operations and processes through improved system reliability, better system performance, increased simplicity and best-in-class energy efficiency, reads a press release.

Grundfos iSOLUTIONS takes intelligence to a whole new level - it extends savings to the entire system, optimising the way pumps, drives, controls, protection, measurement and communication units work together.

iSOLUTIONS also provides industries real-time monitoring, remote control, fault prediction and system optimisation.

Shankar Rajaram, Area Sales Director for Industry and INDO Region at Grundfos, said, "Digitisation is inevitable if industries want to grow and flourish. As industries in Bangladesh are rapidly expanding to cater to the local and global needs, optimising operations will play a key role here. With Grundfos iSOLUTIONS, industries can take advantage of utilising cloud-based digital services, comprehensive control, communications, and remote management products that maximise system capacity while minimising maintenance requirements and improving productivity in the long run."