Grey Advertising wins ‘highest VAT-payer award’

Corporates

TBS Report
14 December, 2021, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2021, 05:07 pm

Related News

Grey Advertising wins ‘highest VAT-payer award’

TBS Report
14 December, 2021, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2021, 05:07 pm
Grey Advertising wins ‘highest VAT-payer award’

Advertising agency 'Grey Advertising Limited' has won the "highest VAT-payer" award this year in recognition of paying the highest amount of value added tax (VAT) to the national exchequer.

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) announced the names of nine companies as the "highest VAT-payer" on the occasion of National VAT Day observed 10 December.

Grey was one of those companies who received this award in the Service Category. Awards have been given in three categories -- production, business and service – on the occasion of this day.  

The VAT department of the National Board of Revenue has been regularly honoring the highest VAT payers for several years.

About receiving the Highest VAT-Payer Award, Syed Gousul Alam Shaon, managing partner and country head of Grey Advertising Ltd, said, "As the only multinational company in Bangladesh, we have received many international honors or awards like Cannes Lions and Grand Effie. But this VAT award is truly an exceptional achievement for us."

Imrul Ehsan, Grey's chief financial officer, said, "This national award in recognition of our contribution to the country's economy and development is definitely encouraging. We hope that all other organizations will feel inspired by our achievement and will be more focused on strengthening the economy of the country."

The winners of this year's award have been selected as the highest VAT-paying organisations in the fiscal year 2019-20. Organisations which have Electronic Business Identification Number (EBIN), issue regular VAT receipts to the consumer and regularly deposit the collected VAT in the government treasury are considered eligible for this award.

Grey Advertising Bangladesh Ltd / highest tax payers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

17 July, Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany. A warming climate has supercharged storms, contributing to the catastrophic flash floods that killed at least 170 people in the country. Photo: Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg

The world promises change after another year of extreme climate disasters

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Teletalk 5G trial run is here. But what does that really mean?

7h | Panorama
On 7 December, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy inaugurated the week-long 13th edition of &#039;Jatra Festival-2021&#039;. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jatra Pala: A declining art form of our culture and the plight of the artists

8h | Panorama
18 August, Jakarta. Family and friends mourn at the graveside of a Covid-19 victim at the Rorotan cemetery. Photo: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg

How a year full of vaccine promise turned into another Covid-19 nightmare

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No list of martyred intellectuals in 50 years

No list of martyred intellectuals in 50 years

2h | Videos
Nation observing Martyred Intellectuals Day

Nation observing Martyred Intellectuals Day

2h | Videos
Thousands attend tree wedding

Thousands attend tree wedding

22h | Videos
Bangladesh enters 5G era

Bangladesh enters 5G era

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

6
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?