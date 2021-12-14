Grey Advertising wins ‘highest VAT-payer award’

Advertising agency 'Grey Advertising Limited' has won the "highest VAT-payer" award this year in recognition of paying the highest amount of value added tax (VAT) to the national exchequer.

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) announced the names of nine companies as the "highest VAT-payer" on the occasion of National VAT Day observed 10 December.

Grey was one of those companies who received this award in the Service Category. Awards have been given in three categories -- production, business and service – on the occasion of this day.

The VAT department of the National Board of Revenue has been regularly honoring the highest VAT payers for several years.

About receiving the Highest VAT-Payer Award, Syed Gousul Alam Shaon, managing partner and country head of Grey Advertising Ltd, said, "As the only multinational company in Bangladesh, we have received many international honors or awards like Cannes Lions and Grand Effie. But this VAT award is truly an exceptional achievement for us."

Imrul Ehsan, Grey's chief financial officer, said, "This national award in recognition of our contribution to the country's economy and development is definitely encouraging. We hope that all other organizations will feel inspired by our achievement and will be more focused on strengthening the economy of the country."

The winners of this year's award have been selected as the highest VAT-paying organisations in the fiscal year 2019-20. Organisations which have Electronic Business Identification Number (EBIN), issue regular VAT receipts to the consumer and regularly deposit the collected VAT in the government treasury are considered eligible for this award.