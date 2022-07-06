Grey Advertising wins Cannes Lions again

Grey Advertising wins Cannes Lions again

Grey Advertising has won Silver Lion and Bronze Lion awards at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

Often dubbed the Oscars of global advertising, the Cannes Lions festival is held in Cannes, France every year. 

Yet, even with thousands of submissions sent in from across the world, Grey Advertising Bangladesh with IPDC Finance and Amal foundation fought through over one hundred shortlisted submissions with their project, The Child Marriage Prevention Loan, says a press release. 

The project soon found its foothold in the 1% of awarded works, managing to bag a Silver Lion in the Brand Experience & Activation category, a Bronze Lion in the Sustainable Development Goals category and a shortlist in the esteemed "Glass: The Lion for Change" category that deals with women empowerment, along with another shortlist in a subcategory under Sustainable Development Goals.

The Child Marriage Prevention Loan aims to discourage child marriage in low-income families while providing business opportunities in marginalized areas across Bangladesh. Through this project, vulnerable families are offered a zero-interest loan that can be used to set up a sustainable business. 

The loan does however come with three strict conditions. The applicants must be parents of a girl child between the ages of 12 to 18, the girl child cannot be married before the legal age of 18, and the girl child must complete her secondary education.

IPDC Finance, Amal Foundation, and Grey Advertising Bangladesh hope that the Child Marriage Prevention Loan plays a pivotal role in eliminating this serious social issue of child marriage in Bangladesh.
 

Grey Advertising Bangladesh Ltd

