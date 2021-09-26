Grey Advertising Bangladesh wins the first ever Grand Effie for Bangladesh

Grey Advertising Bangladesh wins the first ever Grand Effie for Bangladesh

The best-in-class in marketing effectiveness was recognised at the APAC Effie Awards 2021 Virtual Awards Ceremony, where marketing professionals across the region joined the celebration via livestream

Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

Grey Advertising Bangladesh Ltd clinched the only Grand Effie for Project AgroBanking – the world's first financial service designed to lift unbanked farmers out of poverty by transforming their unsold produce into bank account savings.

The advertising firm, alongside its clients United Commercial Bank Limited (banking partner for Project AgroBanking) and ACI Logistics (retail and logistics partner for Project AgroBanking), also won the first Grand Effie and Gold Effie for Bangladesh. Besides the only Grand Effie, the project won 2 Golds and 1 Silver, said a press release.  

Grey Group scored the 2nd place as the Agency Network of the Year in the ceremony.

Over the course of the event, 123 finalists across 14 territories vied for the top honors this year with 71 winners emerging with the following metals – 1 Grand Effie, 17 Golds, 29 Silvers and 24 Bronzes.

Project AgroBanking previously won Grand Prix and Category Disruptor Special Award in Warc Prize for Asian Strategy 2020, 2 Cannes Lions (1 Silver, 1 Bronze) in Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2020/21, 3 Cannes Lions (2 Silver and a Bronze) at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2019 and 9 Spikes (1 Grand Prix, 2 Gold, 3 Silver, and 3 Bronze) at Spikes Asia 2019.

