Greenherald School pioneers blockchain certification in Bangladesh

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The first official Greenherald Alumni Network (GH Alumni) of SFX Greenherald International School (Green Herald) was formed in March 2023 with official recognition from the school in compliance with the laws of Bangladesh.

The Principal of the school, Sister Virginia Asha Gomes RNDM signed as the Chief Patron and Ronald Cruz, Senior Teacher of the school signed as the chief mentor. The founding President of the Alumni Network is Sonia Bashir Kabir and Secretary General is Barrister Mahin M Rahman, reads a press release today (14 March). 

In a significant move, spearheaded by the GH Alumni, headed by its President Sonia Bashir Kabir and the 15-member founding Cabinet, Greenherald School has teamed up with Digiland - a cutting-edge blockchain startup, specialising in certificate verification. Digiland provides a secure solution to the challenge of certificate authenticity.

Traditional paper certificates are prone to forgery, posing challenges not only for employers and institutions but also for embassies. Recognising this, Greenherald has embraced blockchain to ensure tamper-proof authenticity. Digiland's blockchain solution transforms this process by creating an immutable digital record for each certificate. This ensures that every certificate can be instantly verified, enhancing trust and efficiency. Certificates will be digitally recorded on the blockchain, accessible via QR codes.

Greenherald will integrate Digiland's blockchain platform into its certification process - Verifying credentials swiftly, reducing administrative costs. Graduating students will receive tamper-proof digital certificates, accessible anytime, anywhere.

GH Alumni President Sonia said, "I am super excited to make my school, Greenherald, the 1st educational institution in Bangladesh embrace sophisticated tech like blockchain. GH Alumni and I are committed to empowering our school to leapfrog with state-of-the-art  tech. Adopting Ed Tech solutions fast will make any school highly efficient".

GH Alumni Secretary General Mahin said, "We are proud our school will be pioneering the adoption of blockchain technology which will be extremely useful for the current and past students and the administration of the school. We, the GH Alumni will remain committed to aid the school to improvise in all aspects."

