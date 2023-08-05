Green & Pepper Restaurant congratulates BM Shoeb on being elected FBCCI director

Green & Pepper Restaurant congratulates BM Shoeb on his being elected as the director of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI).

Sazzad Hossain, younger brother and chairman of Green & Pepper Restaurant, director of Nannu Group, extends heartfelt Congratulations to BM Shoeb (Chairman & MD of Nannu Group) on the occasion, reads a press release.

BM Shoeb, as the chairman and managing director of Nannu Group, has demonstrated unparalleled vision and business acumen, spearheading the group's diverse ventures to new heights.

Sazzad Hossain, on the other hand, has led Green & Pepper Restaurant with passion and innovation, transforming it into a renowned culinary establishment.