Green Lead and Sonali Bioplastics organise Unplastic Bangladesh 2024 National Photography Exhibition

Less than 10% of plastic is recycled globally, and nearly half of the 400 million tonnes of plastic waste annually end up in landfills.

Green Lead and Sonali Bioplastics inaugurated their Unplastic Bangladesh 2024 National Photography Exhibition.

The event took place at Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed Park in Gulshan, Dhaka, on 6 June.

The Unplastic Bangladesh campaign and photography exhibition, supported by the Embassy of the Netherlands in Bangladesh, has been a passionate call to action against plastic pollution and a resounding plea for heightened environmental awareness. It also extended an invitation for individuals to play an active role in reshaping their communities and guiding them toward a sustainable, plastic-free future.

Five regional photo exhibitions which mobilized the youth, were held at universities in Khulna, Chittagong, Bandarban, Sylhet, and Rajshahi. The exhibition showcased the top 25 photographs, selected from over 200 submissions.

Mariam Ispahani, Founder and CEO of Sonali Bioplastics made the opening remarks. She highlighted the threat that plastics pose and advocated for alternatives to petroleum-based plastic. Sonali makes plant-based products which reduce carbon emissions leading to a sustainable planet.

Md Fahim Hossain, Founder and CEO of Green Lead, explained the purpose of the Unplastic Bangladesh campaign and photography exhibition. He provided highlights of the 6 week campaign. He reflected on the promise of Green Lead to create an environmentally aware society.

Cor Stouten, the First Secretary for Political Affairs at the Embassy of the Netherlands in Bangladesh, provided some facts on the impact of plastic pollution. He lauded the efforts of Sonali Bioplastics and Green Lead in launching and successfully completing the awareness campaign.

The event was attended by a large number of guests including several youth, advocates for the environment, and professionals from diverse backgrounds. Also present were diplomats from Australia, France, Hungry, Italy, Jamaica, Netherlands, Philippines, Sweden, and Switzerland. Among those present were Nayoka Martinez-Backstrom, First Secretary, Deputy Head of Development Cooperation Environment and Climate Change from the Embassy of Sweden in Dhaka, accompanied by several members of a Climate Communicators Community.

The photography exhibition is open to the public until June 15th. Located in the Women's Corner of Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed Park, the photographs aim to raise awareness among all visitors.