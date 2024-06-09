Green Lead and Sonali Bioplastics organise Unplastic Bangladesh 2024 National Photography Exhibition

Corporates

Press Release
09 June, 2024, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2024, 08:09 pm

Green Lead and Sonali Bioplastics organise Unplastic Bangladesh 2024 National Photography Exhibition

Press Release
09 June, 2024, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2024, 08:09 pm
Less than 10% of plastic is recycled globally, and nearly half of the 400 million tonnes of plastic waste annually end up in landfills. File photo: Collected
Less than 10% of plastic is recycled globally, and nearly half of the 400 million tonnes of plastic waste annually end up in landfills. File photo: Collected

Green Lead and Sonali Bioplastics inaugurated their Unplastic Bangladesh 2024 National Photography Exhibition.

The event took place at Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed Park in Gulshan, Dhaka, on 6 June.

The Unplastic Bangladesh campaign and photography exhibition, supported by the Embassy of the Netherlands in Bangladesh, has been a passionate call to action against plastic pollution and a resounding plea for heightened environmental awareness. It also extended an invitation for individuals to play an active role in reshaping their communities and guiding them toward a sustainable, plastic-free future.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Five regional photo exhibitions which mobilized the youth, were held at universities in Khulna, Chittagong, Bandarban, Sylhet, and Rajshahi. The exhibition showcased the top 25 photographs, selected from over 200 submissions.

Mariam Ispahani, Founder and CEO of Sonali Bioplastics made the opening remarks. She highlighted the threat that plastics pose and advocated for alternatives to petroleum-based plastic. Sonali makes plant-based products which reduce carbon emissions leading to a sustainable planet.

Md Fahim Hossain, Founder and CEO of Green Lead, explained the purpose of the Unplastic Bangladesh campaign and photography exhibition. He provided highlights of the 6 week campaign. He reflected on the promise of Green Lead to create an environmentally aware society. 

Cor Stouten, the First Secretary for Political Affairs at the Embassy of the Netherlands in Bangladesh, provided some facts on the impact of plastic pollution. He lauded the efforts of Sonali Bioplastics and Green Lead in launching and successfully completing the awareness campaign. 

The event was attended by a large number of guests including several youth, advocates for the environment, and professionals from diverse backgrounds. Also present were diplomats from Australia, France, Hungry, Italy, Jamaica, Netherlands, Philippines, Sweden, and Switzerland. Among those present were Nayoka Martinez-Backstrom, First Secretary, Deputy Head of Development Cooperation Environment and Climate Change from the Embassy of Sweden in Dhaka, accompanied by several members of a Climate Communicators Community. 

The photography exhibition is open to the public until June 15th. Located in the Women's Corner of Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed Park, the photographs aim to raise awareness among all visitors.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photos: Jackie Kabir

In the land of the pharaohs

4h | Explorer
For a pickup truck, the Hunter demands attention, especially in this striking ‘Electric Blue’ shade. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

2024 Changan Hunter: Setting new standards for pickup trucks

6h | Wheels
A Palestinian flag flies as the ruins of houses, which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israeli-Palestinian fighting, are seen, in Gaza Strip, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

The financial destruction of Palestine

9h | Panorama
Fresh mangoes prior to preserving. Photo: Asif Zapata

Want to enjoy fresh mangoes all year round? Here’s how!

4h | Features

More Videos from TBS

What is the salary of the Prime Minister and President of India?

What is the salary of the Prime Minister and President of India?

27m | Videos
As for the swearing-in ceremony of the heads of state and government in each country

As for the swearing-in ceremony of the heads of state and government in each country

1h | Videos
Two arch-rivals India and Pakistan face each other in 2024 T20 World Cup

Two arch-rivals India and Pakistan face each other in 2024 T20 World Cup

2h | Videos
Constable Kawsar who killed colleague at Gulshan diplomatic area placed on 7-day remand

Constable Kawsar who killed colleague at Gulshan diplomatic area placed on 7-day remand

2h | Videos