Green Delta will provide motor insurance coverage to the fleet of Truck Lagbe

25 April, 2024, 05:55 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Green Delta Insurance and Truck Lagbe have recently signed an agreement to facilitate motor insurance services to their customers. This collaboration is set to transform the way truck insurance is approached by offering comprehensive motor insurance exclusively tailored for the fleet of trucks operating under the Truck Lagbe umbrella.

Syed Moinuddin Ahmed, Additional Managing Director of Green Delta Insurance, and Anayet Rashid, Founder and CEO of Truck Lagbe, signed the agreement on behalf of both their respective companies. In addition, top-level executives from both organizations, including Shubasish Barua - Head of Impact Business of Green Delta Insurance, Md. Nafees Ur Rahman - Senior Vice President, Operations of Truck Lagbe and other key officials from both organization attended the signing event.

The collaboration between Green Delta Insurance and Truck Lagbe is poised to set a benchmark in the logistics industry, potentially inspiring similar partnerships and products that could lead to widespread improvements in safety standards and insurance coverage across the sector. Both companies have expressed their commitment to not only maintain but also expand their partnership to include more innovative insurance products and services tailored to meet the evolving needs of the logistics industry.

