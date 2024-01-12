Green Delta Securities inks deal with Community Bank Investment Ltd to work as panel broker

12 January, 2024, 12:45 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Green Delta Securities Limited (GDSL) and Community Bank Investment Limited (CBIL) have recently signed a MoU on 10 January 2024. Under the agreement, Green Delta Securities will work as the panel broker of Community Bank Investment Limited (CBIL), said a press release.

Wafi Shafique Menhaz Khan, Managing Director & CEO of Green Delta Securities Limited and Shibly Amran, CEO of Community Bank Investment Limited, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Fakruddin Ali Ahmed Rajib (Head of Business, GDSL), Liakat Hossain (In charge of Internal Audit & Compliance, GDSL), Rahat-Ul-Amin (Head of Portfolio, Community Bank Investment Limited) along with senior officials of both the companies were also present at the signing ceremony.

