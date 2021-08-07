Green Delta Securities inaugurates its first ever “Digital Trading Booth” in Dhaka for its clients

Green Delta Securities Ltd inaugurated its first-ever Digital Booth located at Dhanmondi, Dhaka.

The digital booth was inaugurated through a virtual event on Thursday 15th July 2021 at 3:30 pm by the 'Chief Guest' of the inaugural ceremony - Dr Shaikh Shamsuddin Ahmed, commissioner, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), said a Green Delta Securities press release on Saturday.

The booth is situated at Bikalpo Tower, 5/A, Satmasjid Road, Dhanmondi, Dhaka -1209.

Chairman, Chittagong Stock Exchange Ltd Asif Ibrahim; Managing Director, Chittagong Stock Exchange Ltd Mamun-Ur-Rashid; Chairman, Green Delta Securities Ltd Nasiruddin Ahmad Chowdhury; Director, Green Delta Securities Ltd Farzanah Chowdhury; and Managing Director and CEO, Green Delta Securities Ltd Wafi Shafique Menhaz Khan were also present at the inaugural event and shared their views and valuable opinion regarding the initiative.

Managing Director and CEO of Green Delta Securities Ltd Wafi SM Khan said, "Our digital booth is digitally designed so that investors can easily trade stocks. The booths are equipped with computers and tabs produced by a prominent local electronic manufacturing company."

This Digital Booth is fully facilitated with all the modern facilities where an investor can enjoy all the brokerage facilities even without visiting the booth physically, the release said.

Online BO account opening, Cloud facility including fund requisition process, online deposit facility and many more facilities are offered by this digital booth.

Last year, the capital market regulator allowed stockbrokers to open Digital Booths at home and abroad.