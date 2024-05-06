Green Delta joins hands with Kansai Nerolac Paints

Green Delta Insurance and Kansai Nerolac Paints have recently signed an agreement to bring a significant boost to support those craftsmen who make our world a little more colourful – the painters!

Under this agreement, Green Delta Insurance Company Limited will be providing micro health insurance to the painters of Kansai Nerolac Paints, reads a press release.

By integrating the services of micro health insurance into the daily work life of the painters, both organizations aim to improve the lifestyle of these craftsmen by providing them access to better healthcare.

Syed Moinuddin Ahmed, Additional Managing Director of Green Delta Insurance, and Indrajit Lahiri, CEO of Kansai Nerolac, signed the agreement on behalf of both their respective companies. In addition, concerned high officials from both organizations, including Shubasish Barua - Head of Impact Business of Green Delta Insurance, Mohammad Afsar Uddin - Chief Financial Officer of Kansai Nerolac, and Shamim Ahmed Chowdhury - General Manager of Kansai Nerolac and other key officials were present at the signing ceremony.