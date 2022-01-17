Green Delta Insurance signs deal with TAP

Green Delta Insurance signs deal with TAP

Green Delta Insurance Company Limited and Trust Axiata Pay Limited have signed an agreement on 16 January, which would enable customers to access health insurance services very soon. 

Under this partnership, Green Delta Insurance's exclusive micro-health insurance packages will be sold at a very competitive price through the digital platform of TAP. 

This partnership will also enable parents buying micro-health insurance products for their families while paying tuition fees of their children through TAP, read a press release. 

The packages will cover hospitalisation, surgery and accidental cashback with a reasonable premium. By removing the hassle of traveling distance and filling up numerous forms, the initiative promises to benefit both service providers and end-users in multiple aspects.

Green Delta Insurance Company's Additional Managing Director & Company Secretary Syed Moinuddin Ahmed, and head of Digital Business Md Moniruzzaman Khan signed the agreement on behalf of the insurance company while Dewan Nazmul Hasan, acting CEO of TAP, and Shahjalal Uddin, vice president and head of Sales and Distribution, Commercial of Trust Axiata Pay, signed on behalf of TAP. 

Other high officials and concerned members from both organisations were also present at the agreement signing ceremony.

 

