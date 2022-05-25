Green Delta Insurance joins hand with Brac Bank’s Women Banking Segment ‘Tara’

TBS Report
25 May, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2022, 06:00 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Brac Bank's Women Banking Segment - Tara – has signed a partnership agreement with Green Delta Insurance Company to provide a digital healthcare package to its customers.

Under the arrangement, eligible Tara SME and Retail Loan, Deposit and Credit Card customers will receive a digital healthcare package from Green Delta Insurance free of cost for 12 months, reads a press release.

The digital healthcare package includes a yearly cash coverage on hospitalisation of Tk40,000, special maternity benefit of up to Tk20,000 at one go, critical illness/accidental life insurance coverage, worth Tk10,000, OPD benefits, audio and video call counselling with doctors, appointment booking facility with doctors, discount at numerous partner outlets and many more. 

Deputy Managing Director and Head of SME Banking Syed Abdul Momen, Head of Retail Banking of Brac Bank Md Mahiul Islam, Additional Managing Director and Company Secretary Syed Moinuddin Ahmed and Head of Impact Business and Executive Vice President  of Green Delta Insurance Company LimitedShubasish Barua, Head of Women Banking-Tara and AGAMI Mehruba Reza, Head of Women Entrepreneur Cell of Brac Bank Khadija Mariam and other high officials of both the organisations were present at the signing ceremony held at the bank's Head office on 18 May 2022.

Syed Abdul Momen said, "Individuals or entrepreneurs, Tara has a solution for women of all strata of the society. Tara guides the women to plan their financing better, achieve economic freedom and reach the goals that they set for themselves. Tara is not merely a product, it is a solution to realize the potential of every woman."

Md Mahiul Islam added, "Tara's Retail and SME proposition comes bundled with insurance facilities, which we think will greatly benefit the women. Hospitalization, maternity care, life insurance, and OPD benefits make Tara a unique proposition that cares about the health and wellness of women and financial services. All these make Tara the most comprehensive women's banking proposition in the country."

Syed Moinuddin Ahmed, Additional Managing Director and Company Secretary of Green Delta Insurance Company stated- "Green Delta Insurance Company has been toiling for a while to develop and innovate various women-centric products, to mention one—the noteworthy and awarded-" Nibedita". This partnership with BRAC Bank, Tara is just another stepping stone towards one of our most significant goals - social inclusion. Through this partnership, we strongly believe that we shall make impactful strides in the banking and health sectors of the nation, towards sustainable progress through the pathway of inclusive insurance".

