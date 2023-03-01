Green Delta Insurance gets special recognition from PM 

On the occasion of National Insurance Day 2023, Green Delta Insurance Company Ltd has been honoured with a special recognition from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the organisation's outstanding record and success in claim settlement.

Farzanah Chowdhury, chartered insurer and managing director and CEO of Green Delta Insurance received the prestigious award from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sheikh Kabir Hossain, president of Bangladesh Insurance Association (BIA) was also present on the stage, reads a press release.

Other high officials of Green Delta Insurance and other insurance companies were also present at the formal awarding ceremony jointly organised by the Finance Ministry and Insurance Development & regulatory Authority (IDRA).

Bangladesh has been celebrating 1 March as the National Insurance Day of Bangladesh since 2020 with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina recognising the necessity of insurance for the overall progress and development of the country and the nation.

Since 2020 on this day, distinguishable insurance personalities and organisations are awarded at this national platform every year for their outstanding contribution to insurance sector. This year, apart from Green Delta Insurance, three more insurance companies have been awarded this special recognition.

