Green Delta Insurance declares 25% cash dividend at its 38th AGM

Green Delta Insurance has declared 25% cash dividend for its shareholders for the year ended 31 December 2023. 

The announcement was made at the 38th Annual General Meeting of the company, held on Sunday (31 March) through an online conferencing and broadcasting platform, reads a press release. 

The meeting was attended by sponsors, directors and shareholders and was presided over by Abul Hasan Chowdhury, chairman of the company.

The chairman expressed his appreciation towards the shareholders of the company for their continuous support and cooperation towards the growth of the company and congratulated and thanked the members of Green Delta family who have invested their sincerest efforts for ensuring uninterrupted and seamless customer service and business operation during the economic turmoil faced by the businesses. 

Farzanah Chowdhury (Chartered Insurer, MD & CEO of Green Delta Insurance) thanked all the shareholders for helping Green Delta Insurance to march ahead in the industry and secure the top position and expressed her gratitude towards her team that relentlessly pursued excellence during present dire situation. 

Besides expressing her high hopes about the future of the company riding on a diverse service portfolio featuring comprehensive digitalised solutions, automated customer service, agriculture insuranc, she also promised to drive continuous innovation and best in class service to ensure financial stability and sustainable growth of the company. 

Advisor and Founding Managing Director of Green Delta Insurance, Nasir A Choudhury, also addressed to the shareholders and expressed his gratitude for their continued support.

A good number of shareholders were present in the online AGM and they highly appreciated the board of directors and management of Green Delta Insurance for their outstanding performance, strong corporate governance, declaration of attractive dividend and publishing an extensively informative annual report for the year of 2023. 

