Green Delta Insurance awarded ICSB National Award 2020 for 7th consecutive year

Green Delta Insurance Company (GDIC) has been awarded with the prestigious ICSB Gold Award for corporate governance excellence in the category of "insurance companies" at the 8th ICSB National Award 2020.

This is the 7th consecutive year that Green Delta Insurance has bagged ICSB Gold Award including the year of 2020.

The ceremony of 8th ICSB National Award 2020, hosted by Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh (ICSB), was held at the capital on 12 December 2021, reads a press release.

AMD and Company Secretary of GDIC, Syed Moinuddin Ahmed, received the certificate and the trophy for the 8th ICSB Gold Award from Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, chief guest of the event.

Upon receiving the award, Syed Moinuddin Ahmed said, "It's indeed a matter of honor and pride for Green Delta family as we are the only insurance company to secure the ICSB Gold Award for 7 consecutive years. We are committed to continuing our glorious stride in corporate governance and set a strong example for other organisations".