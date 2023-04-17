Green Delta declares 25% dividend

17 April, 2023
Green Delta declares 25% dividend

Green Delta Insurance Company Limited has declared a 25% cash dividend for its shareholders for the last calendar year. 

The announcement came at the 37th Annual General Meeting of the company on Sunday (16 April), reads a press release.

The meeting presided over by company Chairman Abdul Hafiz Chowdhury was attended by sponsors, directors and shareholders.

The Chairman expressed his appreciation towards the shareholders of the company for their continuous support and cooperation towards the growth of the company and thanked the members of Green Delta family who have invested their sincerest efforts for ensuring uninterrupted and seamless customer service and business operation during the economic turmoil faced by the businesses. 

Farzanah Chowdhury (Chartered Insurer, MD and CEO of Green Delta Insurance) thanked all the shareholders for helping Green Delta Insurance to march ahead in the industry and secure the top position and expressed her gratitude towards her team that relentlessly pursued excellence even during the present dire situation. 

Advisor and Founding Managing Director of Green Delta Insurance Nasir A Choudhury also addressed the shareholders and expressed his gratitude for their continued support.

A good number of shareholders were present in the online AGM and they appreciated the board of directors and management of Green Delta Insurance Company for their outstanding performance, strong corporate governance, declaration of attractive dividend and publishing an extensively informative annual report for the year of 2022, the release added.

