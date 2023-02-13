GREE wins Superbrand award 2023-2024

Corporates

Press Release
13 February, 2023, 10:40 am
Last modified: 13 February, 2023, 10:42 am

Related News

GREE wins Superbrand award 2023-2024

Press Release
13 February, 2023, 10:40 am
Last modified: 13 February, 2023, 10:42 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

GREE has won the Superbrands Award 2023-2024. Superbrands is a global arbiter for brands operating in 90 countries around the world.

Launched in 1994, Superbrands is now recognised as the most prominent success symbol for brands. Names of the awardees were announced on Saturday evening (11 February). 

GREE has been nominated for this award based on a range of criteria, including product quality, customer's loyalty, after sales services, customer's perception and worldwide reputation of the brand, reads a press release.

Bangladesh's Superbrands for 2023-2024 have been selected through a rigorous process involving independent and voluntary panels of experts from a range of backgrounds, known as the Brand Council. 

Earlier, Bangladesh Brand Forum General Manager and Executive Editor Sajid Mahbub handed over the award to GREE on behalf of Superbrands. Md Nurul Afser, deputy managing director of Electro Mart Group received the trophy and certificate from him. The DMD expressed his heartiest gratitude to customers, well-wisher, patrons & consumers for their untiring support, trust & faith on GREE brands. Each recognition creates new responsibility that will make us more responsible and motivated in every future moment. 

Gree was founded in 1991. Now it is the world's largest specialized air conditioning enterprise which has integrated Residential Air Conditioners, Multi VRF air conditioning system, Magnetic Bearing Chiller air conditioning system. Today Gree's annual production of RAC and CAC are more than 60 million sets and 5.5 million sets respectively. Gree are now manufacturing and delivering 127000 models of RAC & 1000 models of CAC. Gree products are sold widely in more than 180 countries and regions with over 300 million users all across the world. 

Gree AC also recognised as the world's number one brand air conditioner last 17 consecutive years by EuroMonitor International evaluating the four basic indicators of business intelligence, market analysis, retail sales volume and consumer insight for air conditioning products marketed globally. 

GREE / AC / Superbrands

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

1h | Panorama
From left: Rakin Absar, Saba Chowdhury, Iftekhar Rafsan, and Ishrat Zaheen Ahmed. Photo: Collected

Young Hearts on love, commitment and heartbreak

22h | Mode
There are around a thousand active van pullers in Karwan Bazar. For each delivery, the vanwalas earn Tk150 to Tk200. Photo: Mumit M

An organised mess: The racing vanwalas of Karwan Bazar

1d | Panorama
Many see Big Oil as profiteering from public misery, so calls for windfall taxes on profits are growing louder. Photo: Bloomberg

Could Big Oil's bumper profits grow bigger?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Journalist mentioned in Hindenburg report, speaks up

Journalist mentioned in Hindenburg report, speaks up

17h | TBS Stories
Who is Jason Mamoa targeting? FAST X Trailer review

Who is Jason Mamoa targeting? FAST X Trailer review

14h | TBS Entertainment
Spring Empire: surrounded by civic facilities

Spring Empire: surrounded by civic facilities

15h | TBS Stories
Economy of Bangladesh from the point of view of Kaushik Basu

Economy of Bangladesh from the point of view of Kaushik Basu

18h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

2
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

3
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

4
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

5
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday

6
Photo: BSS
Infrastructure

96% construction works of Bangabandhu tunnel completed