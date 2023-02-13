GREE wins Superbrand award 2023-2024

GREE has won the Superbrands Award 2023-2024. Superbrands is a global arbiter for brands operating in 90 countries around the world.

Launched in 1994, Superbrands is now recognised as the most prominent success symbol for brands. Names of the awardees were announced on Saturday evening (11 February).

GREE has been nominated for this award based on a range of criteria, including product quality, customer's loyalty, after sales services, customer's perception and worldwide reputation of the brand, reads a press release.

Bangladesh's Superbrands for 2023-2024 have been selected through a rigorous process involving independent and voluntary panels of experts from a range of backgrounds, known as the Brand Council.

Earlier, Bangladesh Brand Forum General Manager and Executive Editor Sajid Mahbub handed over the award to GREE on behalf of Superbrands. Md Nurul Afser, deputy managing director of Electro Mart Group received the trophy and certificate from him. The DMD expressed his heartiest gratitude to customers, well-wisher, patrons & consumers for their untiring support, trust & faith on GREE brands. Each recognition creates new responsibility that will make us more responsible and motivated in every future moment.

Gree was founded in 1991. Now it is the world's largest specialized air conditioning enterprise which has integrated Residential Air Conditioners, Multi VRF air conditioning system, Magnetic Bearing Chiller air conditioning system. Today Gree's annual production of RAC and CAC are more than 60 million sets and 5.5 million sets respectively. Gree are now manufacturing and delivering 127000 models of RAC & 1000 models of CAC. Gree products are sold widely in more than 180 countries and regions with over 300 million users all across the world.

Gree AC also recognised as the world's number one brand air conditioner last 17 consecutive years by EuroMonitor International evaluating the four basic indicators of business intelligence, market analysis, retail sales volume and consumer insight for air conditioning products marketed globally.