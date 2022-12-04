Gree provides comfortable experience at Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022

The first winter FIFA world cup to be held in a desert nation is now on full swing. On the green fields, a made in China Air Conditioner company – Gree – has been widely praised providing a comfortable environment for players and spectators.

Perched on a small peninsula in Persian Gulf of the Middle East, Qatar is featured by a tropical dessert climate and one of the hottest-rated countries on Earth. Even in winter, the highest temperature can reach to 30 degrees Celsius.

Gree is the official Air Conditioning Supplier for this year's 2022 World Cup projects such as Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan; Stadium 974 & AI Thumama Stadium in Doha; cheerful village World Cup Madinatna, Qatar and other places.

Gree is providing with a total of more than 40,000 sets and various product lines such as Gree VRF central air conditioning, U-match air conditioning, Rooftop air conditioning, FCU, AHU, and other wall-mounting lines, reads a press release.

To secure a comfortable environment for players and spectators, the stadiums are equipped with cooling devices for the first time ever in FIFA world cup history.

Gree Electric Appliances from China won the bidding through a rigorous process of selection.

In order to overcome outdoor heat and comply with the stringent local construction regulations, Gree deployed a huge support team to install and operate more than 40,000 sets of air conditioner for a range of venues including the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan; Stadium 974 & AI Thumama Stadium in Doha and Madina Fan Village.

Off the field, Gree made products and home appliances are also finding their way into more Qatari homes.

Gree was founded in 1991. Now it is the world's largest specialized air conditioning enterprise which has integrated Residential Air Conditioners, Multi VRF air conditioning system, Magnetic Bearing Chiller air conditioning system.

Today Gree's annual production of RAC and CAC are more than 60 million sets and 5.5 million sets respectively. Gree is now manufacturing and delivering 127,000 models of RAC & 1000 models of CAC.

Gree products are sold widely in more than 180 countries and regions with over 300 million users all across the world.

Gree AC is recognised as the world's number one brand air conditioner for the last 17 consecutive years by EuroMonitor International; evaluating the four basic indicators of business intelligence, market analysis, retail sales volume and consumer insight for air conditioning products marketed globally.

Within 15 years brand promotion, Gree has become a very popular, reliable, strong and powerful air conditioner & home appliances brand in Qatar.

Since 2010 Gree has been the refrigerant equipment and supporting device vendor for multiple global sports events including the South Africa World Cup and the Rio Olympics, among others.

Gree is also a renowned air conditioner brand in Bangladesh.