TBS Report
07 May, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2023, 03:24 pm

Gree named number one air conditioner in the world

TBS Report
07 May, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2023, 03:24 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Gree AC has been recognised as the number one air conditioner brand in the world in 2022 by Euro Monitor International.

The organisation evaluated Gree based on four basic indicators of business intelligence, market analysis, retail sales volume and consumer insight for air conditioning products marketed globally, reads a press release.

Manufacturer and marketer of electronics products in Bangladesh, Electro Mart, has been supplying and marketing Gree air conditioners for over 25 years.

There are more than 100 series of Gree brand ACs in Bangladesh with a 60% market share.

