Gree named best air conditioner in the world

Gree AC has been recognised as the world's number one air conditioner brand.

Recently, Euro Monitor International named Gree Air Conditioner as the best brand for the year 2021, reads a press release.

"Gree" achieved this recognition based on evaluation of four indicators – business intelligence, market analysis, retail sales volume and consumer insight ­– for air conditioning products marketed globally.

Manufacturer and marketer of electronics products in Bangladesh, Electro Mart, has been supplying and marketing Gree air conditioners for the past 25 years.

At present, there are more than 100 series of Gree brand air conditioners available in all sales and display centres, retail showrooms and partner showrooms of Electro Mart in Bangladesh.