Gree holds Business Meet 2024 Bangladesh Chapter

Chinese home appliances manufacturer Gree's held its Business Meet-2024 Bangladesh Chapter at the Hotel Pan Pacific Sonargaon in Dhaka on Saturday with the participation of conference partners and channel partners.

The conference started at 10:30am.

At the beginning of the conference, Electro Mart Group Chairman Mohammed Nurun Newaz thanked the participating business partners and guests.

He thanked the partners and well-wishers for promoting, promoting and marketing the world's best Gree brand electronics products to Bangladeshi consumers for more than two decades.

Newaz said Electro Mart Group is working to advance the electronics sector of the country. The group is already setting up a factory in Narayanganj to supply international quality electronics products at low prices as per the needs of the customers.

Electromart is one of the distributors of Gree products in Bangladesh and the local producer of the Chinese brand's air conditioners.

Meanwhile, in his welcome speech at the conference, Electro Mart DMD Mohammad Nuruchhapa Babu said today's conference is successful and beneficial with the participation of partners and channel partners who have played a role in the marketing of Gree AC for more than two decades.

"This long journey would not have been possible without everyone's cooperation, sincerity and unwavering love. As a result, you are the main claimant of all achievements."

The conference was attended by Ryan Cheung, Head of Residential AC, South Asia, and Jacques Ren, Head of Central AC, Gree.

Ryan said Electro Mart is Gree's best foreign business partner.

He expressed gratitude and thanks to the partners for making Gree products readily available and expanding to Bangladeshi consumers.

Jacques said Gree's central air conditioning system can be used for maximum space air conditioning at a low cost.

Also speaking on the occasion, Electro Mart Managing Director Nurul Amin said at one time the electronics sector of Bangladesh was completely dependent on imports. But as a result of the government's industry-friendly policy, it is now becoming a self-sustaining industry.

"The world's number one Gree AC is now being produced in Bangladesh. We hope that soon Gree's electronics products will be exported abroad as Made in Bangladesh."