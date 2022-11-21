Gree Electric Appliances listed among six most innovative companies of 2022

TBS Report
21 November, 2022, 02:45 pm
Gree Electric Appliances listed among six most innovative companies of 2022

Photo: Courtesy
Gree Electric Appliances, Gree Changsha Intelligent Manufacturing Factory of Zhuhai, China has been listed among the six most innovative companies of 2022.

The factory has developed a collaborative management system (CMS) with the Zhuhai headquarters in production, processing and other sectors through the Enterprise Resource Planning System (ERP) and Product Life Management System (PLM), said a press release. 

The company has implemented self-developed automation equipment and workshop execution systems as well as supervisory control and data acquisition systems to build an intelligent decision-making platform.

It has yielded a 25% increase in production capacity, a 12% increase in energy utilisation ratio, and a 19% reduction in production and operation costs.

In addition, the company won the "Intelligent Manufacturing Exhibition" award from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China.

