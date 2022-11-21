Gree Electric Appliances listed among six most innovative companies of 2022

Gree Electric Appliances, Gree Changsha Intelligent Manufacturing Factory of Zhuhai, China has been listed among the six most innovative companies of 2022.

The factory has developed a collaborative management system (CMS) with the Zhuhai headquarters in production, processing and other sectors through the Enterprise Resource Planning System (ERP) and Product Life Management System (PLM), said a press release.

The company has implemented self-developed automation equipment and workshop execution systems as well as supervisory control and data acquisition systems to build an intelligent decision-making platform.

It has yielded a 25% increase in production capacity, a 12% increase in energy utilisation ratio, and a 19% reduction in production and operation costs.

In addition, the company won the "Intelligent Manufacturing Exhibition" award from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China.